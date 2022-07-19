August 8, 2019 – July 12, 2022

Ezekiel J’sai Harry, 2 years old, a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

He is survived by his father, Trey Harry Sr.; siblings, Brooklyn Harry, Taylur Harry, Trey Harry Jr.; grandmother, Cynthia Harry; grandfather, Antoine Harry; aunts, Reshieka Weber, Sharnice Harry, and Aisha Jones; uncles, Javon Keller, Jordan Jones, and Kenan Keyes; and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Louis P. Weber Sr. and Leona Weber, Milton Harry Sr. and Octavia Harry; and great-great-grandmother, Mary Weber.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Moses Baptist Church, Thibodaux, Louisiana from 8:30 am until the Funeral Service at 10:00 am. The burial will follow in Moses Baptist Cemetery on Sanders St., Thibodaux, Louisiana.

Ezekiel was a typical little boy, always smiling and running around. He was bold, tough and loved to laugh. He enjoyed playing with his father and siblings. We will miss him everyday, but we’re sure that he would want us to be as strong as he was.

The family would like to thank everyone from the Houma-Thibodaux Community and surrounding areas for all the help, compassion, and care given to them at this difficult time.

