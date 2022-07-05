Faren James “Smokey” Verdin, Sr.

October 27, 1958 – July 1, 2022

Faren “Smokey” Verdin, Sr., 63, a native of Dulac and a resident of Houma, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am.

He is survived by his loving wife of 10 years, Kathy Hebert Verdin; children, Nia (LeeRoy), Faren, Jr., Teara (Josh), and JaCoby (Emily); grandchildren, Heather, Hunter, Logan, Branson, Baylor, Zoeie, Ricki, Brant, Bennett, and Owen; mother, Mildred “Mae” Verdin; siblings, Sandra (Gerald) and Tillis (Kandy); and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Wilbert “Bit” Verdin; his Nanny, Emily Verdin; his Paran, Joseph “Boy” Verdin; and niece, Geralyn Simon.

Faren, Sr. will forever be remembered as a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend. He would be found watching the New Orleans Saints, trawling, cooking, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends. Faren, Sr. will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him, but his family as comfort in knowing he is at peace.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Haydel Memorial Hospice for their care and compassion. The family would also like to thank everyone for their prayers and well-wishes during this time.