Fay Porche Bourg, 67, a lifelong resident of Theriot, LA passed away peacefully January 10, 2023.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation in her honor on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until a Liturgy of the Word at 11:00 a.m. Burial to immediately follow at St. Eloi Cemetery.

Fay is survived by her loving husband, David Bourg, Sr.; son, David Bourg, Jr.; daughter, Faith Neil (Rodney); grandchildren, Desiree Bourg, Charisma Neil, David Bourg, III; Sage Neil, Blake Neil, Daisha Bourg, Jasper Bourg, and Hayden Bourg; and brothers, Liley Porche, Jr. and Roy Porche.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Liley and Inez Porche, Sr.; brothers, Ronald Porche, and Lindsey Porche; and sisters, Ruth Samanie, Ianna McElroy, Sherry Fischer, Wanda Sue Derouen, March Ella Bellon, and Ramona Porche.

Fay was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all. She enjoyed making floral arrangements and spending time with her grandchildren. Fay was a joy to be around and will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Cure.

The family would like to thank St. Catherine’s Hospice, Audubon Health and Rehab, and Thibodaux Regional Hospital for their wonderful care.

