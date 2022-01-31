Faye E. McBroom, 86 a native of Opelousas, La. and resident of Raceland, La. passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022 with her loving family at her side.

Visitation will be Wednesday, February 2, 2022 from 9:00am until service time at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am with burial at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Raceland, La.

Faye is survived by her children, Ann M. Ledet, Christine M. Carriere, Donna Theriot, Jason E. McBroom and William T. McBroom; 13 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren and 1 on the way.

Faye was preceded in death by her husband, William A. McBroom; parents, Guy and Hattie Jones Elder; daughters, Debbie McBroom and Rhonda M. Lombas; sisters, Ruth, Kathryn, EddieLee, Elizabeth, HelenTroy, and Evelyn; brother, Roy O. Elder.

Faye was a parishioner of both St. Charles Catholic Church and St. Mary’s Catholic Church and she loved visiting with the church staff.

Faye was a loving caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who never met a stranger. She is now resting and once again reunited with the LOVE of her life. To know Faye was to love her. She will be missed but never forgotten.