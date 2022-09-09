Faye Kalpakis

October 30, 1940 – September 6, 2022

Faye Lauga Kalpakis, 81, a native of New Orleans, Louisiana, and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away peacefully at home with her family on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 after a courageous battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis.

Faye had a bright and engaging personality, and was known for her love of gardening, cooking, hosting, and above all, for her commitment to her family who she loved dearly. She was an active lifetime member of the Hermanas Club and Bridge Club, and a devout Catholic who cherished the Lord. In 1961, Faye was happily married to Dr. Bill Kalpakis who was her beloved partner in life for almost 62 years at the time of her death. Together, they traveled the world, created a beautiful home, and raised a loving family.

She is survived by her loving husband, Dr. Bill Kalpakis; children, Frank Kalpakis (Jane), Melanie Kalpakis Fischmann (Tom), and Stephanie Kalpakis Heaberlin (Bradley); grandchildren, Nina, Olivia, Georgia, Camille, Alexander, and Maximus; and brother, James Lauga.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clement and Violet Lauga.

A memorial visitation will be held in her honor on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral, Thibodaux, Louisiana from 9:00 AM until the Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM.

In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Faye’s honor.