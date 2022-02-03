Felton Boudreaux

December 18, 1951 – February 2, 2022

Felton Anthony Boudreaux, age 70, passed on surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. He was a native of Bayou Blue and a resident of Chauvin, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Monday, February 7, 2022, at 203 Angel St, Chauvin beginning at 9:30 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m. with burial following in the church cemetery.

Felton is survived by his wife of 49 years, Susan “Susie” Lirette Boudreaux; sons, Greg A. Boudreaux and wife, Myriah, and Sean M. Boudreaux; daughter, Teri A. Boudreaux; sisters, Pamela B. Davis, and Janice B. Coffelt; grandchildren, Casey, Caleb, Elizabeth, Cassandra, Andrew, Jacob, and Gwendolyn Boudreaux; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

Felton was preceded in death by his parents, Elray and Nora Dupre Boudreaux; brothers, Wayne, Elroy “E.J.”, and Vallery Boudreaux.

Felton was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He retired from Main Iron Works after 30 years of service. Felton had an outgoing personality and never met a stranger. He enjoyed family, football, fishing with his brothers-in-law and nephews, and fun travel adventures. He was a skilled camper and cook. What he excelled at most, however, was picking at people just to make them laugh. Felton will be dearly missed by all whose hearts he touched.

Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory, INC. is honored to serve the Boudreaux family.