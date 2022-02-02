June 15, 1931 ~ January 30, 2022

Fern Taylor Hite Lee, 90, a resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully on Sunday January 30, 2022 at 9:21 PM at her residence.

Memories of Fern will forever remain in the hearts of her daughter, De’Inez Hite; brother, Herbery (Sandra) Turner; sisters, Janet Granger and Martha Turner; godson, Darrell Lanette; seven grandchildren, Jamie Walter, Gerald Hite, Jr., Rebecca Hite, Tam Hite, John (Alicia) Hite, Jonathan Hite, and Alyssa Hite; four great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Fern was preceded in death by her husbands, James Hite and Richard Lee; parents, Johnny Taylor, Sr. and Darcus Beloney Taylor; stepson, Gerald P. Hite, Sr.; brother, Johnny Taylor, Jr. and sisters, Vivian T. Steward, Pearl T. Jones, Genievieve T. Smith, Earline Taylor, and Bertha Taylor.