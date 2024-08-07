Fernis LeBlanc Sr., 88, passed away surrounded by his loving family on August 5, 2024.

Fernis was a native of Crowley, LA and a longtime resident of Houma, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation on Friday, August 9, 2024 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Visitation will resume on Saturday, August 10, 2024 from 9:00 AM until 11:00. A Celebration of Life service will follow visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest at Terrebonne Memorial Park.

Fernis is survived by his loving spouse Shirley LeBlanc; his children, Mark LeBlanc and wife Allyson, Pricilla LeBlanc Marcel and husband Bobby, John LeBlanc and wife Angie, Derek LeBlanc and wife Mary and Fernis LeBlanc, Jr. and wife Dawn; his grandchildren, Katie, Alexis, Corinne, Falon, Jonathon, Chad, Derek, Jr., Grace, Andre, and Demi; and seven great-grandchildren.

Fernis is preceded in death by his parents Dewey and Dometile LeBlanc; his siblings, Joyce LeBlanc, Dorothy Primeaux, Dewey LeBlanc Sr., Ray LeBlanc, Sr., Lawrence LeBlanc; grandson, Hunter LeBlanc; and great-grandchild, Angel.

Fernis was a loving husband father and Papa. He honorably served in the United States Navy Active Duty from 1953 to 1957 during the Korean War. He boxed for Crowley High School and was a Pacific Coast Champion and Golden Glove recipient in 3 states. He met the love of his life, Shirley, while he was working for her father at Brown and Root in 1957. He started Quality Tile in 1962 and then joined by his brother Ray. The company name has since changed to Fernis LeBlanc Tile in 1991.

Anyone who knew Fernis knew he had a strong competitive personality. He was also loving and caring, enjoyed hunting and fishing, was an avid golfer throughout his life. Above all, he loved his family and friends dearly and spending time with each and everyone of them.

Fernis lived a full and successful life and leaves behind a beautiful legacy

The family would like to thank Haydel Family Practice and Haydel Hospice and all of the staff from Terrebonne Place for their love and support shown to the family, especially Dr. Richard Haydel, Dr. Scott Haydel and Dr. Watkins.