Florence Boudreaux Lirette, 82, a native and lifelong resident of Houma, LA passed away peacefully on January 11, 2023.

A memorial celebration Mass will be held in her honor on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at St. Francis de Sales at 10:00 a.m. with visitation from 9:15 a.m. till Mass. Everyone is invited to a celebration of life for Florence at Bryan & Jane’s, 606 Pear St following Mass.

Florence is survived by her husband of 64 years, Faquard Lirette; her children, Sonia Dumont (Craig), Cynthia Williams (Gary), and Bryan Lirette (Jane); brothers and sisters, Betty Naquin, Josephine Breaux, and Jerry Boudreaux; and 6 grandchildren, Angelle Goodman, Felicia Hill, Jason Guidry, Easton Dumont, Benjamin Lirette and Abigail Soudelier; 5 great-grandchildren, Helena Hill, Elise Hill, Waylon Dumont, Noah Soudelier, and Jewels Dumont.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Irma Luke Trahan Boudreaux Dupre and Nolan Boudreaux; and granddaughter, Patrice Dumont.

She was Catholic and a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was very nurturing and enjoyed welcoming people in her home to gather. She loved cooking and was one of the original owners of Mr. Po-Boy. Spending time with her family and friends gave her much joy.

The family would like to thank her sitters, home health nurse and her team from Haydel Memorial Hospice for the care and love they gave. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at St. Francis Youth Formation Program.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Florence B. Lirette.