Floyd J Trosclair

November 17, 1935 – May 11, 2021



Floyd Joseph Trosclair, 85, a native and resident of Bourg, Louisiana passed away on May 11, 2021.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Friday, May 14, 2021 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue, from 6:00pm until 9:00pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Bourg at 11:00am.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Annabelle Foret Trosclair; sons, Steve (Deborah) Trosclair, Kevin (Emily) Trosclair, Joey (Tammy) Trosclair; daughter, Maribeth Trosclair; brother, Effie Trosclair; sisters, Era Mae Halbert and Maudry Bourg; grandchildren, Hollie, Nikki, Ryan, Dan, Bradley “B.J.”, Kimberly, Samii, and Stephanie; 22 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one great-great-grandchild on the way; and godchild, Cindy Trosclair Simon.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruben Joseph Trosclair Sr. and Cecile Ledet Trosclair; brothers, Roy Trosclair, Raynold Trosclair, Ruben Trosclair Jr.; sister, Eldred Matherne; and great-grandchildren, Kailen Trosclair and Cloud Lafleur.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.

 

Mary Ditch

