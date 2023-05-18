Floyd John White, 84, a native of Dulac, Louisiana and resident of Bayou Blue, Louisiana passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

He is survived by his wife, Gail Torris White; daughter, Jennifer Beal; step-children, Nicole, Todd, Shannon, and Derek Ordoyne; four grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; brother, Nolan White; sisters, Alice W. Palmer, Oletta W. Chatagnier, Mae W. Bourg; and his pride and joy furbaby, Bella.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Nickolas B. White and Eva Fanguy White; brothers, Eli, Julius, and Junior White; sisters, Inez Dupre, Cecile Gautier, and Edith Hotard.

Floyd was a U.S. Navy Veteran, serving his country from 1959 to 1963.

Floyd enjoyed traveling and going to the casino with his wife, Gail. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation to be held in his honor at St. Louis Catholic Church on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 from 9:30 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

