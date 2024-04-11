Floyd “Tardy” Joseph Melancon, 90, a native and resident of Houma, LA, died on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

Floyd is survived by his wife of 70 years, Marie Levron Melancon; his son, Gregory Melancon; his daughter, Colette Melancon (Julie); his grandchildren, Garrett Melancon and Grace Melancon; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Floyd was preceded in death by his parents, Vildred Melancon and Emily Guidry Melancon; brothers, Murrin “Jimmy” Melancon and Ray Melancon; sisters, Berta Blanchard and Eula Bonvillain; nephew, Emile “Jay” Bonvillain, Jr.; and cousin, Judith “Sue” Guidry.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation in honor of Floyd on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at St. Gregory Church, beginning at 9:00am, and the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Burial will follow in St. Francis #2 Cemetery.

Floyd was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially with family. He was a member of the St. Gregory Catholic Church Knights of Columbus, where he served as Grand Knight, and the Fr. August W. Vandebilt 4th Degree, where he served as Faithful Navigator. Floyd was a Texaco employee for over 30 years before retiring early to travel the world with Marie.