Frances Dugas Badeaux, 72, died Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 9:21 am. Born September 22, 1950 she was a native of Thibodaux and resident of Chackbay.

A visitation will be held on Friday, May 26, 2023 from 9:00 am until service time at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 am at the church with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Paul Badeaux; sons, Andre’ Paul Badeaux (Rae), Jeremy Michael Badeaux (Cindy), Brent David Badeaux; grandchildren, Tayler Badeaux (Angela), Carly Badeaux Hall (Brandon), Lauren Badeaux, Ethan Badeaux, David Badeaux; great grandchildren, Anderson Badeaux, Alana Rivers; sisters, Geralyn Dugas, Karen D. Bilello (John).

She is preceded in death by her parents, Jerry J. Dugas and Thelma Clement Dugas Ledet; stepfather, Julian “J.P.” Ledet.

She served her beloved church, Our Lady Of Prompt Succor for many years and received the prestigious Bishop’s Medal for her service.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.