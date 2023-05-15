Frances Falcon Rodrigue, age 87, passed away Thursday May 11, 2023. She was a native of White Castle and resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Holy Rosary Catholic Church Tuesday, May 16, 2023 from 10:00 AM until service time at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Frances is survived by her children, Stacy Rodrigue, Henry Rodrigue, Jr., Ruffin Rodrigue and wife Wendy; grandchildren, Lea Hammonds, Kecera Rodrigue, Lance Rodrigue, Stetson Rodrigue and wife Natalie, Courtney Crappel and husband Joe, Gage Rodrigue; great-grandchildren, Grayson, Graham, Gemma, Lucas, Thomas; sister, Jeannie Fisher.

Frances is preceded in death by her husband, Henry Joseph Rodrigue, Sr.; parents, Ernest Falcon and Emma Rodriguez Rodrigue; brother, EJ Falcon; sister, Diane Oregeron.

Frances was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary with East Park Recreation, worked Bingo at East Park and West Houma Lions Club, taught Catechism at Holy Rosary for around 10 years as well as a substitute teacher for Terrebonne Parish. Frances enjoyed spending time with her friends and family and was an avid LSU fan. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Geaux Tigers!!

