October 16, 1937 – August 2, 2022

Frances Lucille Kirkfield Lander, 84, born on October 16, 1937, a native of New Orleans and a resident of Terrebonne Parish, passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 1:00 pm until the Memorial Service at 3:00 pm.

She is survived by her son, Leslie C. Lander, Jr.; daughter, Evadne “Eve” Melancon; grandchildren, Bryana M. Harding, Brad M. Melancon, and Margarite Lander; great-grandchildren, Ashton C. Harding, Micah J. Harding, Macyn S. Harding, Maia Hernandez, Brad Melancon, Jr., Christian Melancon, Emma Melancon, Christopher Lirette, and Abbigail Laforce; five great-great-grandchildren; brother, James T. Goss; sister, Yvonne J. Goss Lathan; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie C. Lander, Sr.; daughter, Glinda Starr Lander; parents, Gradie Lucille Goss and John Goss, Jr.; brothers, John D. Goss and Robert Nolan Goss; and sister, Margie Lynn Goss Viola.

We know that you couldn’t stay with us, but we’re happy knowing that you’re dancing with your Heavenly family. Goodbye to a beautiful mom, grandmother, sister, and wife. You will be deeply missed.