Frances Nell Bates McKemie, 90, a native of Osyka, MS and resident of Houma, LA; went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, July 24, 2024 at 10:17pm.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 3rd, 2024 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9-11am with burial services to follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Gray, LA.

Her memory will live on in the hearts of her loving children; Debra Chaisson, Venetta Goodwin, Vicki (Tony Sullivan) Reynolds, Michael McKemie, Quintin I (Leslie) McKemie, Theresa (Wayne I) Punch, and Christopher McKemie. Grandchildren; Jeremy Chaisson, Lisa Reynolds, Heather Chaisson, Kaine Guidry, Tabitha (Gary) Guidry-Turner, William Reynolds, Brian Reynolds, Amy (JL) Leftwich, Kristy (Derrick) Bonvillain, Quintin McKemie II, Brittany (Joby) Detillier, Wayne II (Jessica) Punch, Bobby (Sheyling) Punch, Gabe (Maggie) McKemie, and Matthew (Lauren) McKemie, 25 great-grandchildren, 8 great-great-grandchildren.

Frances is preceded in death by her adoring husband of 68 years, Bobby Lee McKemie. Parents; Inez Harrell Cutrer and Doc Morris Cutrer. Granddaughters; Monique McKemie Funk and Amanda Frances McKemie. Five sisters; Maxi Pauline, Wilma Terrell, Peggy Bates, Floyce Belton, and Joyce Martin.

Frances was the best mother and grandmother a person could have. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother in which she dedicated her entire life to her family. Frances’ house, heart, and kitchen were always open to her family and friends. She loved cooking and baking, some of her bests being her biscuits & gravy and her delicious holiday pies.

She is back in the arms of her most beloved, Bobby. May she now rest in peace.