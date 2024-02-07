Frances Verret Boudwin, 70, a longtime resident of Houma, LA, passed away on Monday, January 29, 2024.

Family and friends are invited for a visitation in her honor on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will resume on Friday, February 9, 2024, at Chauvin Funeral Home at 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Frances is survived by her daughter, Lori Elderton (John “Little Jr.”); grandchildren, Tiffany Boudwin (Brauk Lirette), Donovan Neal, and Dusty Elderton (Keirra Deloach); great-grandchildren, Russell Guidry, Natalie Guidry, Brauklyn Lirette, and Dakinsley Lirette; and sister, Doris Scott.

She was preceded in passing by her loving husband of 46 years, Alcide Joseph Boudwin; parents, Edmond Frank “Jack” and Edna Verdin Verret; brothers, Junius “June” Verret, John “Edward” Verret (Bernadine), Leroy Verret, Joseph “Lawrence” Verret; sisters, Eula Mae Verdin (Anthony “Goin” Verdin) and Josephine “Clara” Stahl; and brother-in-law, Sidney Scott.

She found joy in spending quality time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, creating lasting memories filled with love and laughter. Family meant the world to Frances, and she always made sure to foster a strong sense of unity and togetherness among her loved ones. She had a gift for tending to her garden, cultivating beautiful blooms that brought color and life to her surroundings. Frances also found delight in the thrill of gambling and bingo, always hoping for that lucky win. Her family vacations were cherished adventures, as they allowed her to experience new places, create everlasting bonds, and savor the joy of shared moments.

Frances will be fondly remembered for her compassionate nature, unwavering support, and contagious laughter. She had a way of bringing people together and making them feel accepted and loved. Whether she was cheering on her loved ones at their sporting events or volunteering in her community, Frances left a positive and lasting impact on all who were fortunate enough to know her.

Frances M. Boudwin, a devoted mother, cherished grandmother, and adored great-grandmother, may she find eternal peace and rest in the embrace of her heavenly abode. Frances was a cherished member of her community and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

