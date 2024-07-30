Francis Anthony Benoit, 68, died Friday, July 26, 2024, at 4:10 a.m. Born June 23, 1956, he was a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2024 from 9:00 a.m. until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with burial following at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Nita Percle Benoit; children, Bobby Benoit (Amber), Meggie Powell (Trevor), Regina Bergeron (Kendall); grandchildren, Cheyenne and Peyton Benoit, Emma and Maddie Powell; siblings, Charleston Benoit, Donald Benoit, Peter Benoit (Mary), Dorothy Ann Woodward, Anna Mae Benoit; sisters-in-law, Rita Riviere, Penny Percle, Ann Percle, and Margaret Percle.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Charleston Benoit and Dorothy Guidry Caillouet; brothers, Ricky H. Benoit and Gerald Benoit; father and mother-in-law, Lionel “Snell” and Marguerite Percle; brothers-in-law, Kenny Riviere and Robert Guidry; and father figure, Whitey Sanchez.

Francis was a devoted family man, raising his younger brothers after their father’s passing and cherishing his children and grandchildren. He loved riding horses and playing his harmonica for the kids, particularly enjoying singing “Blue Christmas.” His hands-on, protective, and goofy nature brought endless joy and laughter to his family.

The family wishes to thank Ms. Millie for the loving care and friendship she provided Francis and his family throughout this hard journey. They would also like to thank ACG Hospice, especially Lacy, Melinda, and Amy.