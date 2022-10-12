Obituary for FRANCIS CARL BREAUX, Born August 25, 1929

“Who among you is wise and understanding? Let him show his works by a good life in humility that comes from wisdom.” James 3:13

Francis Carl Breaux, 93, a lifelong resident of Houma, passed away on October 7, 2022 after a brief illness to join his Heavenly Father and late wife, Connie, in heaven. His death brings to conclusion a Breaux family generation.

Francis was born August 25, 1929. He was the youngest child of Alcide and Dorothy (Webre) Breaux. He is preceded in death by his parents and all his siblings, (brothers) Rufus, Donald, Harold, Howard, Murphy and Nelson and (sisters) Wildred (Legendre), Ruth (Hotard), and Dorothy (Hebert). He was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Constance (Connie) Landreneau Breaux.

Francis was a simple man who lived a good life instilled with humility, wisdom and love. He truly demonstrated the joy one can obtain by living the “simple” life. He was steadfast as Job in his faith and was an exceptionally devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Prayer was a big part of his spiritual life, and he was a true rosary warrior. There is no bigger impression on a child than to see his/her father on his knees holding a rosary. He enjoyed family gatherings, and his humor was contagious. He provided for his family working in the “oil patch” retiring with Union Oil (Union 76) after approximately 35 years of service. His tales of life and times in the “oil patch” were renowned among family. “Same ole 76” was his frequent reply when asked, “How’s it going dad?” Francis was also an Army Veteran having served with the Military Police during the Korean Conflict.

He leaves to honor his memory two daughters, Jane-Frances Kinler (Rhys), Gail Callahan (Kerry) and four sons, Todd (Susan), Eric (Pam), Myles and Gary (Shana). He is also survived by 15 grand-children and 9 great-grandchildren.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at St. Bernadette Church in Houma, LA from 11:30am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation at St. Bernadette Church at 1:00pm with burial to follow in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.

The family would like to express special thanks to Francis’ daughters Jane-Frances and Gail for their loving care, as well as Haydel Memorial Hospice for providing compassionate services and support during his final days.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to St. Bernadette Church.