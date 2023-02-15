Francis Eloi Verret

February 15, 2023
Francis Eloi Verret, 82, a native of Dularge, Louisiana and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023.

He is survived by his daughters, Beth Verret and Rhonda Verret; brothers, Larry Verret and Jerry Verret; sisters, Bessie Burke and Addeline Heinemeyer; three grandchildren; and his fur baby, Redd and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Verret; parents, Dennis and Celina Verret; siblings, Wiley Verret, Dennis Verret Jr., Westley Verret, Eula Mae Verret, and Mary Pertuit; and nephew, Jim Paul Verret.


A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Chauvin, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in St. Elie Cemetery, Chauvin, Louisiana.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com. Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.

