October 30, 1925 – September 28, 2022

Francis J. Fanguy Sr., 96, a native of Houma, LA and longtime resident of Chauvin, LA passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

Visitation will be held Monday, October 3, 2022, from 9a.m. to 11a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11a.m. at Holy Rosary with burial following at Holy Rosary Cemetery.

He is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Brenda Fanguy; sons, Francis J. “Jody” Fanguy Jr. (Dawn), Mike Fanguy, Todd Fanguy (Alisha), Barry Fanguy (Angie), and Timothy “Tim” Fanguy (Nicole); step-sons, Louis Arceneaux Jr. (Robyn), Mark Arceneaux (Courtney), and Kent Arceneaux (Shannon); daughters, Gloria F. Robichaux (Larry), Shirley F. Bergeron (Raymond), Judy F. Levron, and Connie F. Foret (Billy); step-daughters, Tammy Adams and Patricia Hines (Mickey); 15 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; and the mother of four of his children, Margaret Wren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Leah Fanguy Sr.; daughter, Millie Fanguy; brothers, Camile Fanguy, Paul Fanguy, and Ernest Fanguy Jr.; sisters, Justine Bourgeois, Lucy Giroir, and Louise Cancienne; and his first wife; Melva DeRoche Fanguy.

He is a Military Veteran of the U.S. Army. Francis owned and operated a used Car lot called Uptown Motors on East Main Street in 1950. He later moved to the corner of Main Street and Marmande. He called the car lot Southern Buyer’s Paradise. He remained open until 1998. The motto on the front glass of the car lot was “Just like the undertaker— the last to let you down.” Francis will be loved and missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family would like to sincerely thank the Home Health Medical Team, especially his nurse Lisa; Journey Hospice, Monique; his wound care nurse, Laina; and Dr. Russell Henry for their excellent care.

