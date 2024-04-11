Francis Joseph Babin, 66, a resident of Gray, La. passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 4, 2024.

In his honor, family and friends are invited to his memorial services on Saturday, April 13, 2024 at The Unity Lodge, 1029 Bayou Black Rd., Houma, La from 11:00-2:00 p.m.

Francis is survived by his daughter, Tacha Verdin and fiancé (Jeremy Trahan), his very loved companion of 20+ years Linda Lirette, her 3 sons in which he loved so dearly he called them his own, Dean Dupre, Myles Dupre and Stephen Lirette. In-laws Chuck Thompson (Beth), Debbie Theriot (Mark), Patricia Thompson, Pam Robichaux (Dale), granddaughters Macie, Keriyn, and Brielle. His sisters; Effie Babin, Patricia B. Domangue (husband) Wayne Domangue and Tona B. Theriot and nieces and nephews.

Francis was preceded in death by his parents; Clovis J. Babin and Ruth F. Babin, niece Arianna Paddle, sister-in-law Vanessa Babin, niece, Stacy Theriot.

Francis was a devoted and hard working family man. He loved to spend time with family and friends. He also loved horses, fishing, working in his yard and dancing. His presence will be deeply missed by the ones who have had the privilege of getting to know him.

