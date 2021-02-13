Francis Soudelier

Francis Joseph Soudelier, age 81, passed away Friday, February 12, 2021 at 7:46 AM surrounded by his loving family. He was a native and longtime resident of Houma, La.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation Monday, February 22, 2021 from 8:30 AM until service time at 11:00 AM at Chauvin Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery #2.

Francis is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carole Rhodes Soudelier; brother, Allen Soudelier, and wife Connie; sister, Mable Soudelier Michel and husband Hilton; and many nieces and nephews.

Francis is preceded in death by his parents, Alton Soudelier and Mable Falgout Soudelier; brother, Alton Jerome Soudelier, Raymond Soudelier; sister, Agnes Soudelier, Catherine Soudelier Sutterfield.

Francis was a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. He was employed by Main Iron Works for over 50 years. He served in the United States Army. Francis enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping. He especially loved to be at the camp in Wyatt with his family and friends. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family would like to thank Dr. Richard Haydel, Dr. Scott Haydel, Dr. Russell Henry, A.M.G. Hospital, Terrebonne General Hospital, The Heart of Hospice, and Chauvin Funeral Home.

