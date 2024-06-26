Frank Alan Austin, 64, a native and resident of Houma, gained his wings on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

A graveside service will be held on a later date.

He is survived by his siblings, Donald K. Austin (Dawn), Linda Authement (Steven), and Melanie LeBlanc (Jaime); and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rosemary D. Lewis and Melvin T. Austin; stepfather, Karl E. Lewis, Jr.; and brother, John Burnham Austin.

The family would like to thank Frank’s Heritage Manor family for loving him and taking great care of him for the past 13 years. The family would also like to thank the staff at Terrebonne General, and a special thank you to Rhett McCann and Penny Landry, and his special nurse Melissa Boudreaux for going above and beyond in helping Frank. Lastly, the family would like to thank his nephews, Cullen and Chris LeBlanc, and niece, Kelsey Bergeron for sitting with him at CCU for several days.

