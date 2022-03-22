Frank Paul Ordoyne

March 22, 2022
March 22, 2022

June 5, 1933 – March 19, 2022

Frank Paul Ordoyne, 88, a native of Choctaw, Louisiana and resident of Choctaw, Louisiana passed away on March 19, 2022.



A visitation will be held in his honor on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Thibodaux Funeral Home, Thibodaux, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in St. James Chapel Cemetery – Choctaw, Thibodaux, Louisiana.

He is survived by his son; Derald Gros (Vee), daughter; Geraldine Ordoyne, grand children; April Thibodaux, Alvin Thibodaux Jr. (Mickey), Kim Broussard and Stacy Grabert, great grand children; Alyssa, Tyler and Collin Guidry, Tristen, Trent and Caleb Thibodaux, Kelsey and Kylee Broussard and Nicholas Grabert, sisters; Emily Delatte and Vergie Tauzin, and his best companion Nala “Mala”.

He was preceded in death by his parents Eveline and Oza Ordoyne, wife; Mildred Ordoyne, daughter; Helen Thibodaux, brother; Harry Ordoyne, sisters; Emma Landry and Irene Bourgeouis. A special thanks to St.Joseph Hospice for their care.



Online condolences can be given at www.thibodauxfuneralhome.com

Thibodaux Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

