January 30, 1949 ~ January 30, 2022

Frankie Connely, passed away peacefully on Sunday January 30, 2022 at Terrebonne General Medical Center in Houma, LA.

A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 4:00 PM at Jones Funeral Home, Inc. 230 S. Hollywood Rd. Houma, LA 70360. (All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing).

She is survived by her companion, Richard Lovell, two sons; Andy J. Connely and Damien J. Connely, one daughter, Meeko Connely Scott, a brother, Andrew Jackson, four sisters, Susana Ross, Corine Stewart, Martha Jackson, and Carol Sylvan.

​Ms. Connely was preceded in death by her father, Henry Jackson, mother, Leola Abram Jackson, sisters, Virginia Jones and Janet Jackson, two brothers, Herbert Jackson and Peter Jackson, her spouse, Edmond Connely and a grandson, Andy Connely II.