Franklin Dee Pugh, Sr., a longtime member of the Houma community, passed away quietly at home in the presence of his two sons on October 6, 2023. He was born in Colfax, LA on November 9, 1932, to parents Willie Edward Pugh, Sr. and Ila Beulah Brunson Pugh.

Frank, as he was known, was a lifelong educator in Terrebonne Parish – first teaching at Evergreen Junior High and later serving as Principal at Pointe-aux-Chenes Elementary, Montegut Middle, and finally retiring from Village East Middle School. Many former students would often say hello to him in public over the years, and he claimed to remember them all. After retirement he opened the First National School of Real Estate to provide local training for aspiring real estate professionals.

In his earlier years he enjoyed hunting and fishing, but his real passion was business which led him to build homes for sale, develop rental property, become a notary public, and finally a real estate appraiser.

His family was always important to him, and he enjoyed attending and hosting events that many extended family members and friends attended over the years.

Frank is survived by his sons, Franklin Pugh, Jr. and Robert Pugh; and Frank, Jr.’s (Tiger’s) wife Oksana V. Pugh. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Katherine “Kat” Victoria Pugh, and Elizabeth “Liza” Marie Pugh whom he adored to no end.

Frank is now reunited with his loving wife, Geraldine King Pugh, who passed away before him in 2005; parents, Willie E. Pugh, Sr. and Ila B. Pugh; siblings Cleo Zepp , Marvin Pugh, Virgil Pugh, Mary McMillan, Creaner Madigan, and Willie E. Pugh, Jr.; as well as countless extended family members including brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

In accordance with his wishes, Frank’s remains will be cremated, marking the final journey of his physical being. His spirit, dedication, and impact on the lives he touched will forever live on in the hearts and minds of those privileged to have known him.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his celebration of life which will be held in December or January at St. Matthews Episcopal Church in Houma. Please check back later for details.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Frank’s honor to the TPCG Council on Aging – Personal Care Program at TCOA / P.O. Box 8036 / Houma, LA 70361, so that others can benefit from their services which helped to support Frank in his time of need.

Franklin Dee Pugh, Sr. will be deeply missed by all whose lives he touched. May his soul rest in eternal