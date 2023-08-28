Fredda Coutreaux

Fredda Courteaux, age 81, Native and longtime resident of Bourg, LA passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on Friday, August 25, 2023.

Relatives and friends of the family are welcome to attended the visitation for Fredda on Monday August 28, 2023 at St. Ann Church beginning at 9am until service time at 11am. A burial will follow in St. Ann cemetery.

Fredda is survived by her sons, Larry Leblanc (Shelly), Lanny Leblanc (Jacqueline),and Lee Leblanc (Erica); daughter, Lana Lebouef; grandchildren, Angel, Roland, Dusty, Cody, Cecilia, Lance, Lacey, and Victoria; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Fredda is preceded in death by her loving husband Ollie Courteaux; parents, Floyd and Thelma Bascle; brother, Larry Bascle; and maternal and paternal grandparents.

Fredda truly enjoyed spending her free time surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was a devoted catholic and a past member of the Bourg Lioness Club. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to care for the family of Fredda Courteaux.