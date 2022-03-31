Freddie Douglas, Jr., 90, a native of Houma, La passed away peacefully on March 28, 2022.

Visitation and Homegoing service will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at New St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, Schriever, Louisiana. Visitation will be held from 9 am – 11 am, followed by the Homegoing service at 11 am. Interment will follow at St. Luke Baptist Church Cemetery 3755 Bayou Black Dr. Houma, Louisiana 70360.

He is survived by his son Freddie Douglas, III (Anita); daughter Ruthelen Latanya Douglas Robinson; his grandchildren, Candace Leigh Gilmore (Armond), Morgan Leneigh Peterson (Dominic), Lacey Danielle Douglas and Jessica Raeshelle Robinson, one great grandchild Bria Leneigh Peterson; brothers, Benny, Gerald, Sr. (Delores) and Bobby, Sr.; sisters Carolyn Washington and Helen Marie Douglas; brothers-in-law Carl Evans and Earl Simmons and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife Veranese Evans Douglas, his parents, Freddie, Sr. and Helen Willis Douglas, brothers George (Rose), Nolan (Heloise), Donald (Juanita), two sisters, Marguerite Pitts and Annie D. Doss; paternal grandparents, Eloi and Amelia Douglas; maternal grandparents, Harry and Elizabeth Williams Willis; brothers-in-law, Elmer Doss and Frederick Washington; nephews Nolan Douglas, Jr., Darius Jehan Douglas and Bruce Wayne Douglas.

After graduating from Booker T. Washington H.S. in New Orleans and Southern University, he served as a teacher in Terrebonne Parish for many years, teaching at Southdown H.S, and Terrebonne H.S. After retiring he continued to substitute at South Terrebonne H.S, Ellender Memorial H.S., Oaklawn Junior H.S.and Vandebilt Catholic H.S.

Arrangements entrusted to Doyle Funeral Home, Slidell, Louisiana.