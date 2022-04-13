Freddie Joseph Granier, 78, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 5:21 PM. Born September 21, 1943 he was a native and resident of Kraemer, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 from 4:00 PM until service time at House of Prayer. A Funeral Service will begin at 7:00 PM at the church. A burial will be held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the House of Prayer Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years; Loretta Martinez Granier; daughters, Celeste Benoit (Morgan), Rebecca Longon, Leslie Martinez (Claude), Janelle Kraemer (Jeremy); grandchildren, Sharon, Aaron, Kristan, Caleb, Lena, Brittany, Amber, Mitchel, Jr., Sierra, Bonjovi, Pearl, Destany; great grandchildren, Bryson, Coen, Karsen, Avery, Annie, Hazel Kate, Keith, Dawson, MaKynleigh, Kinsley, Jonah, Piper Janelle, Zaden, Beckham, Liam, Blaike, Olivia, Amelia, Braelyn, Everly, Ashton, Liam, Gracelynn, Colton; sister, Rosalie Kliebert. He is also survived by, Aiden Ellis, his neighbor and special little buddy; godchildren, Jeanne and Destiny, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Emile and Lena Rome Granier; son, Mitchel Granier; son in law, Charles Longon; grandchild, Euronia Benoit; sister, Lily Mae Loupe; brother, Lynell Granier.

He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying both hunting and fishing. He built several boats and had his own patent. He loved animals and cared and raised for many throughout the years. He was a pillar of his church, House of Prayer for over 40 years. Although his family will miss him dearly, he is now in paradise, no more suffering and no more pain, along with his only son.