Freddie Joseph Perez, Sr., 80, went in peace on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM. Born August 18, 1942, he was a native of Thibodaux, LA and resident of Chackbay, Louisiana. A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023 from 9:00 am until service time at 11:00 am at Ordoyne Funeral Home.


He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda Ford Perez; children, Vicky Perez Dupre (Lawrence), Myra Perez Percle (Danny); grandchildren, Kayla, Colby, Katelynn, Preston, Jr., Lonnie, Danny, Paris, Zachary; great grandchildren, Joseph, Jeremy, Mercedes, Lyric,; great great grandchildren; Astro, Jaxon; siblings, Donald Perez (Wanda), Gale Adams (George).

He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy Perez and Ulyssia Sanchez Perez; sons, Freddie Perez, Jr., Preston Perez, Sr.; grandson, Jeremy Perez; siblings, Delores Clause, Anita Robinson, Gary Perez, Debra Rodrigue. He enjoyed traveling, fishing and hunting. Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements

