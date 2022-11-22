Gable Joseph Melancon, age 75, passed away Monday November 21, 2022. He was a native of Valentine and resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home Friday, November 25, 2022 from 1:00 PM until service time at 3:00 PM. Burial will take place at a later date.

Gable is survived by his son, Gable Joseph Melancon II and wife Tabitha; grandsons, Jace Melancon, Sean Melancon; sister, Toni Landwehr (Kenneth); brothers, John Melancon (Gail), Larry Melancon (Betty), Allen Melancon (Bonnie), Gregory Melancon (Beth); companion, Shirleen Killion; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Gable is preceded in death by his parents, Harence “Bee” Melancon and Bonnie Orgeron Melancon; daughter, Kimberly Melancon; sisters, Haroldine Powell, Dianne Bourg.

Gable was an avid sports fan and loved spending time with his family and friends. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

