June 21, 1993 – March 19, 2021

Gabriel Jacob LeBlanc, age 27, passed away on March 19, 2021 at 1:27 p.m. Gabriel was a resident of Houma, Louisiana.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in Chapel Dauphine of Chauvin Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 beginning at 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM. A Celebration of Gabriel’s life will begin at 12:00 PM.

Gabriel is survived by his mother, Natalie DeLancey; sister, Lorelei Rawlings; father, Curtis LeBlanc; stepmother, Charlene Wallis-LeBlanc, and brother, Kyle LeBlanc; maternal grandparents, Glenda Haynes, Danny and Lisa DeLancey; maternal great grandmother, Annie Mae Haynes, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Gabriel is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Joyce and Charles LeBlanc; Parrin, Michael LeBlanc, and maternal great grandparents, John Haynes, and Betty Jo DeLancey.

Gabe was a beloved son, brother, friends, Artist, and Gardner. He saw beauty in everything and inspired everyone he met. He was a kind-hearted, generous, and a giving young man. Even after his passing, was still helping others and saving lives by donating his organs to 5 people in need of transplants. He is a hero. Gabriel will be missed by many; however, his spirit will live on forever. In honor of Gabe, we would like you to wear purple- his favorite color to his memorial.

