Gabriel James Hebert

December 17, 2002 – May 30, 2022

Gabriel Hebert, age 19, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022. Gabe was a native of Houma, resident of Raceland.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation in the Magnolia Chapel at Chauvin Funeral Home on Saturday, June 11, 2022 beginning at 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m., with military honors following.

Gabriel is survived by his loving mother, Michele Adams Hebert; twin brother, Jacob Hebert; grandparents, Jimmy Hebert, Sr. and Nancy Levron Hebert; aunts and uncles, Bernie Hutchinson and wife Patty, Darren Hutchinson and wife Vicki, Kim Faulstich, Maria Picou and husband Chad; numerous cousins. Gabe is also survived by his maternal grandparents, Linda and James Adams; uncle, Kelly Adams.

Gabriel is preceded in death by his father Jimmy Hebert Jr.

Gabriel was a loving son and brother. Gabe enjoyed kitesurfing, fishing, hunting, and going to concerts with his friends.

He was a talented young man and recent graduate from Central Lafourche High School.

Following high school, Gabe enlisted in the Louisiana National Guard, serving as a combat medic. He was a certified E.M.T. who worked in medical testing at SMS.

Gabe had great personality with a wonderful spirit, always kind and loved having fun with his friends. He was blessed with a talent to help others in need. Gabe will be dearly missed and now rests with his father in the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.