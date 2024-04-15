Gail Frances Pellegrin Grissom

On April 13, 2024 Earth cried and Heaven smiled as the Lord welcomed Gail Grissom, His good and faithful servant, into His loving arms. She never met a stranger, and her smile was both infectious and contagious. As a leader in the Catholic Charismatic Renewal for over fifty years, Gail’s greatest gift was her capacity to love all those she met and knew, and to let you know that you are special and loved! When she hugged someone, you felt this love. St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta said, “Not all of us can do great things but we can do small things with great love.” Gail taught us this in her life. She gave us all a foretaste of the love of God in her love of Jesus and the Blessed Mother. Her hugs, laughter, and smile will be deeply missed, but the love she showed us will never be forgotten. It is imprinted on our hearts!

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin, LA from 10:00 a.m. until service time, with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow visitation at St. Joseph Church at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her loving husband, Donald Lewis Grissom whom she not only loved but cherished and brother Mark (Norma) Pellegrin.

She was preceded in death by her beloved children, Pamela Gayle Grissom, Paul Joseph Grissom and Jim Lewis Grissom; her parents Joseph and Lela Pellegrin; sisters Loretta Tucker and Betty Barrios; grandparents Louis and Emelda Authement and Aldolph and Hazel Pellegrin.