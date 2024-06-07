Gail Patrick Marie Rogers, a beloved resident of Houma, LA, passed away on June 6, 2024, at the age of 82. She was born on December 28, 1941, in her hometown of Houma to Murphy “Blackie” Marie and Mildred “Mamie” Pitre Marie.



She is survived by her children, Lisa Rogers Cinnater (Rod); Chad Michael Rogers (Mindy); and Wendy Rogers Verdin (Euricka), her grandchildren, John “J.J.” Cinnater, Jr.; Victoria Cinnater; Kullen Verdin; and Alexis Rogers, her great-grandchildren, Ainsley; Henry; Grayson; and Bryson, her sister’s, Loretta Marie; Kate Marie Melancon; and Saundra Marie Bird, and her nieces and nephews. Her loving kindness lives on through her children and the countless hearts she touched.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Murphy “Blackie” Marie and Mildred “Mamie” Pitre Marie.

Gail loved traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Her beauty and strength as a mother inspired us all. Her love of life and traveling with family and friends had brought her immense joy.

A Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2024 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Chauvin Funeral Home. Services will follow the Visitation beginning at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Holy Rosary Cemetery at the conclusion of the services.