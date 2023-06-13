Gale B. Doiron, 81, born on July 11, 1941, passed away on Monday, June 12, 2023.

She is survived by her four children, Danny Doiron (Kathy), Denise Doiron (Cary), Dana Doiron Moore (Larry), and Dean Doiron (Cindy); six grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind four siblings and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, James C. “Pookie” Doiron; parents, Thelma Rivet Bergeron and Mervin J. Bergeron; three brothers; and one sister.

Per Gale’s wishes, there will be no memorial services.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.