Garnet Prejean Acosta, 72, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, June 24, 2024. Born March 21, 1952, she was a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Friday, June 28,2024 from 9:00 AM until funeral time at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 1:00 PM at the church with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years and high school sweetheart, Michael C. Acosta; daughter, Frannie Lipari (Doug), son, Blake Acosta (Hannah); grandson, John Douglas Lipari, Jr.; mother, Merline Toups Prejean; brother, Francis “Buddy” Prejean (Gerry), Kraig Prejean (Julie), Lance Prejean; sister, Roxanne Prejean Bortolo (Hyman) and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Francis Edgar Prejean, Sr.; father-in-law, Roland Acosta, Sr.; mother-in-law, Bernice Acosta.

Garnet enjoyed her career at Thibodaux Women’s Center for over 20 year and later enjoyed her clients as an electrologist. She was grateful for the many friendships she developed throughout the years.

Her grandson, “John-John” was a bright light in her life and she looked forward to the birth of her new granddaughter, Nora. She enjoyed spending her free time tending to her plants and flowers. What started as a hobby grew to be some of her most beloved moments, creating a garden that many admired. She cherished her dear family and friends and their loving support and compassion through these past years. She will be remembered for her strong faith which never waivered even through her most difficult trials.

The family is forever grateful for her longtime caregivers, “Sunshine” Tillman and Mrs. Betty Arcement. A special thanks to Dr. Devin Bourgeois, Dr. Daniel Naul, Dr. Derek Neupert, Dr. Scott Hebert and the nurses at Thibodaux Regional Cancer Institute and West Jefferson Hospital.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.