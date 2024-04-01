Gary Anthony Gros

April 1, 2024
April 1, 2024
April 1, 2024
April 1, 2024

Gary Anthony Gros, died Friday, March 29, 2024. Born July 5, 1951 he was a native and resident of Thibodaux.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 from 8:30 am until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 am at the funeral home.

He is survived by his children, Kristie Thibodaux (Norvin), Joycelyn Gros, Jeromy Gros (Heather), Kerry Gros; grandchildren, Wess Durocher, Maria Sanchez; siblings, Janice Chamberlain and Jay Gros.


He is preceded in death by his parents, Jerry Gros and Joyce Clement Gros; sister, Darlene Villigrana.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

