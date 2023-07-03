Gary Anthony Guidry, 72, a native and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on Monday, June 26, 2023.

He is survived by his sons, Cory (Levita) Guidry and Kevin (Jenny) Guidry; daughter, Leah Guidry; grandchildren, Clark, Francis, Mander, Angel, Anna, and Madison; wife, Nancy F. Guidry; step-children, Melodie Fanguy and Ardis Lovell; step-grandchildren, Tatum Fanguy and Kerrin Matherne; and brother, Lawrence (Susan) Guidry, Jr.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Guidry, Sr. and Marjorie Smith Guidry; step-son, Scott Lovell; brother, Charles Robichaux; and sister, Cindy Guidry.

No services will be held.

