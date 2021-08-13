February 27, 1949 – August 11, 2021

Gary Joseph Bourg, 72, passed away on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 4:53pm. Gary was a native of Houma, LA and resident of Port Allen, LA.

No formal services for Mr. Gary will be held at this time.

Gary is survived by his daughter, Anna Deanna Rudel; brothers, Jerry, George, Jeffery, David Bourg, Danny LeBouef; sister, Mary Lee Bourg LeBoeuf; and step-sister, Sandra L. Fields.

Gary is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard Bourg Sr. and Mary Songe LeBouef; son, Brent Michael Bourg; brother, Leonard Bourg Jr.; and step-sister, Arlene L. Labit.

Gary will be missed by his family and friends; but never forgotten and always loved.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Gary Bourg.