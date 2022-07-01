November 7, 1961 – June 29, 2022



Gary “Garo” Fanguy, 60, a native of Bourg and a resident of Lafourche, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

Memorial Services will be announced at a later time.

He is survived by his loving and devoted daughters, SkiLynn Trahan (Tyler Laurell), Courtney Fanguy, Gena Fanguy, Erica West (Mason Sevin), and Karley West; and grandchildren, A’mya Fonseca, Alanna Pitre, Remi Pitre, Carter Fanguy, Kingston Johnson, Elijah Sevin, and Ezekiel West. He is also survived by his grand-dog, Rebel.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis Fanguy, Sr. and Leonese Matherne Fanguy; brothers, Francis Fanguy, Jr. and Kerbert “Kirby” Fanguy; and sister, Shelly LeBoeuf.

Garo will forever be remembered as loud, rambunctious, free-spirited, stubborn, and feisty, but he was also very loving, caring, and most of all, he was a strong fighter. Garo was the life of the party, and there was never a dull moment when he was around. He valued hard work, and spent his career fixing roofs for houses and commercial buildings, and would take great pride in his work. Garo will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and well-wishes during this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home’s CrowdFunding to help with funeral expenses, or donations can be received by calling the funeral home office.