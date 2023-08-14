Gary John Louviere, 69, a native and resident of Terrebonne Parish, passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral in Houma from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at St. Elie Cemetery in Chauvin.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Crochet Louviere; sons, Ross Louviere (Becky), Kenny Louviere (Heather), Kelly Louviere (Amanda), and Kiley Louviere; step-children, Leah G. Jacob (Christian) and David Gonsoulin (C.J.); grandchildren, Harley, Halle, Sage, Myles, Baby Louviere, Noah and Lena Arceneaux, and Hayes Jacob; siblings, Curtis Louviere, Paula T. Danos, Bonnie T. Foret, and Billy Theriot; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Jeannie T. Louviere; parents, Floyd Louviere and Mildred DeRoche Louviere Theriot; and brother, Floyd “Boo” Louviere, Jr.

Gary was an incredible person; a joyful, kind, and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and son. He was extraordinarily generous to his friends, family, and coworkers, and they loved him fiercely for it. He was an accomplished athlete at St. Joseph Benedictine High School, one of the best ever coming out of Terrebonne Parish. Gary was a great cook; everyone looked forward to his rice dressing for the holidays. We will all miss you, Gary. Rest in peace with the angels.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Disabled American Veterans or Wounded Warrior Project.

