Gary Joseph Savoie entered his eternal rest on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. He was born on December 3, 1959 and grew up “on” Bayou Blue.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2024 at TFA Church, 150 Hwy 3185 Thibodaux, LA 70301 from 9:00 AM until service time. A Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 AM at the church. Burial will follow at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy LaRose Savoie, daughter, Carrie Cancienne (Jarred Robichaux), grandchildren, Cooper Cancienne, Cayden Cancienne, Bentley Robichaux, Karsyn Robichaux, Mylee Robichaux; father, Earl Savoie, mother, Morine Bergeron Savoie, brother, Terry Savoie (Holly), sister, Ginger Greenburg, niece Jordyn Martin; and grand nephew Theo Martin.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Earl Savoie, Jr.

Gary had a successful career in the cable industry. During his recent retirement, he enjoyed taking care of his honey bees, hunting and spending time with family. He was a devoted husband, loving father, and doting Poppa to his grandchildren. He served on the board of TFA Church in Thibodaux where he was a Deacon and faithfully served the congregation by working the sound system for church services.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Gary’s honor to TFA Church Building Fund.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.