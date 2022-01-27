Gary Lacroix Sr.

February 24, 1937 – January 25, 2022

Gary Patrick LaCroix Sr., 84, passed away surrounded by his loving wife and family on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 4:47pm. Gary was a native of White Castle, LA and a resident of Dulac, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to a visitation on Saturday 29, 2022 from 11:00am until service time at Chauvin Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will begin following visitation at 1:00pm with Liturgy of the Word.

Gary is survived by his loving wife, Romona Pellegrin LaCroix; children, Wendy Lodrigue and husband Jimmie, Nicole Parfait and husband Julian, Gary LaCroix Jr. and wife Megan; sister, Lucille Oubre; his niece whom he regarded as his sister, Dixie Boudreaux; godchildren, Tara, Robin, Lola, and Suzanne; grandchildren, Harley, Kyra, Jaimie, Jadyn, Paighton, Jimmie Jr., Nicholas, Skyla, ‘Lil Julian, Jada, Brittney, Brennen “B.J.”, Branden, Kholbie, Khamren, Khayden, Khloe; and three great grandchildren and two infant grandchildren on the way. Gary is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Gary is preceded in death by his parents, Sam LaCroix and Hilda Ramagas; brothers, Charles and Richard LaCroix; sisters, Margie LaCroix Toups, Alma LaCroix Bajon.

Gary enjoyed hunting and was an avid fisherman. He enjoyed telling stories to his grandchildren and family. Gary had a great sense of humor and enjoyed telling jokes when ever he could. He never met and stranger and was willing to hold conversation with anyone who would listen.

Gary will be forever remembered and always loved by the many family and friends he has met throughout his life.

The family would like to thank Dr. Scott Haydel and Haydel Memorial Hospice for their love and care given to Gary and family in their time of need.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic; local and CDC regulations require facemask and proper social distancing while attending funeral services.