Gary Wayne Neideffer, 65, a native of Iowa City, IA and a resident of Houma, LA passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park Ave. from 9:00am until the Funeral Service at 11:00am. Burial will follow at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery II.

He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Patti C. Neideffer; daughter, Brandi Schefferstein (Jason); grandchildren, Liam and Shelby Schefferstein; siblings, Jackie Ayers, Joyce Neideffer, James “Jim” Neideffer (Janice), Janet Rembert, and Patty Starkey (Bill); and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herschel “Jim” Neideffer and Eileen Neideffer; sister, Judy Owens; and his canine companions, Rocky and Rebel.

Gary was a lover of classic cars and a long time member of Weekend Cruisers. He was a sports fan that cheered for LSU and the Saints. He was a long time employee at Morris P. Hebert, INC and enjoyed volunteering for community fundraisers with his colleagues. Gary’s grandchildren were his pride and joy, and he expanded his college sport viewing to Southern Methodist University (SMU) and University of Oklahoma (OU) because of them. Gary touched the lives of many people and he will be dearly missed.

