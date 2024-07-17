Gasper Riggio Sr., 72, of Bourg, passed away on July 13, 2024.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 19, 2024 from 3pm to 6pm, with military honors to begin at 3pm and the funeral service to begin at 5pm, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue.

He is survived by his sons, Gasper Riggio Jr. and Ray Riggio; daughter, Lauren Deshotel; grandchildren, Caleb Deshotel and Gracelynn Williams; and sister, Gladys Cain; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Una Palmer Riggio; brother, Charles Riggio; sisters, Barbara LeBoeuf, Kathleen Riggio and Fannie Wright.

Gasper was a veteran who served in the United States Army. He enjoyed cooking for his family and always made sure to have good food on the stove. His family and his dogs were his pride and joy. Being a father and grandfather was his greatest role in life. He will be missed by anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him