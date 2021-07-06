Gatewood “Pott” Folse, 96, a native and resident of Raceland, LA, was called to Heaven on Sunday, July 4, 2021.

Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 12:00 pm on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at St. Mary’s Nativity Catholic Church, Raceland, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 pm with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Carrying on his legacy are his sons, Rickey Folse (Kathy), Ronny Folse (Sandra), Steve Folse (Peggy) and Randy Folse (Kim); daughters, Debra Folse Chiasson (Ronald) and Wendy Folse Foret; sister, Zefa Pennison; 12 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.

He was preceded into eternal life by his wife, Earline Sevin Folse; son-in-law, Bobby Foret; parents, Emile and Serilia Folse; brothers, Harold Folse Sr., Clayton Folse, Reed Folse and Hodges “Deedie” Folse Sr. and sisters, Leonelle “Nan” Melancon and Helen Zerangue.

As he is remembered, let us reminisce on the countless moments of joy and laughter he gave to our community.

His life was a testament of a loving husband, a great dad, granddad, good friend and patriotic soldier. He was a proud World War II Marine Corp. veteran.

