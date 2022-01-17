Gay LeBlanc Orgeron, 80, a native of Larose, LA and a resident of Lockport, LA., passed away on Friday, January 14, 2022.

Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 10:45 am on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Falgout Funeral Home, Lockport, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am at Holy Savior Little Chapel, Lockport, LA

She is survived by her sisters, Rose L. Sevin, Daisy L. Walker, Betty L. Allemand, Shirley L. Leek and godchild, Rhoda Conner.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Orgeron; daughter, Angela “Angie” Orgeron; parents, Whitney and Daisy LeBlanc and brothers, Raymond LeBlanc and Nolan LeBlanc.

Gay was dedicated to Holy Savior Church. She enjoyed gardening, birds and doing yardwork.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.