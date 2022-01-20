Gayle Marcello

April 3, 1930 – January 18, 2022

The lovely Gayle Duplantis Marcello passed peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

Gayle was born to her beloved parents Iola and Howard Duplantis on April 3, 1930 in Houma, Louisiana where she lived fully and graciously for 91 years.

She married the love of her life, the late Curtis Marcello in 1950. They were married for 68 years, until his death and he always referred to her by her title, Miss Terrebonne. Gayle and Curtis were happiest when they traveled, which they did frequently and when they cooked together, even graduating from the Cordon Bleu School of Cooking in Paris. Gayle was an only child and she and Curtis built together her life’s dream of having a large happy family. Although Gayle was an accomplished Interior Designer, Artist, Chef, Seamstress, Volunteer and Friend, her greatest life’s work was always loving and rearing her 6 children, who all think they are her favorite, and her 13 grandchildren. Gayle was the perennial Homeroom Mother, Scout Leader and Party Chairman for every one of her children. She will always be remembered for her innate ability to make every space she walked into more beautiful.

She is survived by her children: Melanie Marcello Mitchell (Manny), Curtis John Marcello, Jr (Karen) Aimee Marcello Tramontana (Mark), Walt Michael Marcello (Alexa), Andree Marcello Friel (Joseph), Howard Lucas Marcello. Her 13 grandchildren and 16 great-children.

Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation at the Cathedral of St Frances de Sales on Friday, January 21, 2022 beginning at 9:30am until the Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am. Interment will be held at a later date.

In Lieu of Flowers the family requests memorials to St Frances de Sales Catholic Church 500 Goode St Houma, La 70360 or a Charity of your choice.